Investors Buy Union Pacific (UNP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on weakness during trading on Monday. $158.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.24 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Union Pacific had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $159.90

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 793.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

