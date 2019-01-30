Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on weakness during trading on Monday. $160.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.23 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded down ($0.95) for the day and closed at $42.87

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Weakness” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/investors-buy-shares-of-ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-on-weakness.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.