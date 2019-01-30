Investors Buy Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $78.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $107.87

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,804.69% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

