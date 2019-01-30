Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 743% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $239,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,277,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

