Invesco (IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,339. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,693,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,743 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 114.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,085,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 94,886.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,426 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 60.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,664,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,674 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

