Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:PTE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

