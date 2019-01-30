Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,493,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 256,192 shares.The stock last traded at $51.96 and had previously closed at $51.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

