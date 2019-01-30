Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Stake Decreased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31,857.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/invesco-aerospace-defense-etf-ppa-stake-decreased-by-wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.