Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,479 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 13.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.72% of Roper Technologies worth $199,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.82.

ROP opened at $283.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $312.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total value of $226,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $689,375. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

