Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,980 shares of company stock worth $34,457,327. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

