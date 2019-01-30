Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Reduced by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,516 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,555.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,922. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

