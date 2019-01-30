International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 577.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

