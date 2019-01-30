Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 22,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $58,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (SOTK) CEO Sells 22,772 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/insider-selling-sono-tek-co-sotk-ceo-sells-22772-shares-of-stock.html.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.