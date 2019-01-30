Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $19,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,725.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Photronics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 326,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,111. The company has a market cap of $704.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,656,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,011,000 after purchasing an additional 652,680 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 291,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

