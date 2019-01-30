Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (ENV) Insider Sells 5,117 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $275,908.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,623.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENV opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

