Inphi (IPHI) Issues Earnings Results

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Inphi updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.27-$0.29 EPS.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Inphi has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

In other Inphi news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,174,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,073 shares of company stock worth $1,306,567 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

