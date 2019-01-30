Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 339,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

