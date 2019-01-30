INO COIN (INO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00005208 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.01881236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00203048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000588 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

