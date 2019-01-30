Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,008,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Innoviva worth $106,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,175,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 75.67% and a negative return on equity of 110.01%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

