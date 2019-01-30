IMV (IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. IMV has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IMV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 1,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

