ImpulseCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00024134 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00032641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00133607 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ImpulseCoin

IMPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin . ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

