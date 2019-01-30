IMPINJ (PI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ PI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $174,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

