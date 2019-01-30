Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 272.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $77,035,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.63, for a total value of $3,146,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,612 shares in the company, valued at $25,048,323.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 6,835 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $2,228,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,959.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,678,662 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.77.

ILMN traded down $13.12 on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,501. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.51 and a 12-month high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

