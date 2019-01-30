Illumina (ILMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $285.26 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.84.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.63, for a total value of $3,146,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,048,323.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,678,662 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

