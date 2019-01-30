Illumina (ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.84.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 1 year low of $207.51 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,158,525.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total value of $879,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,678,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $202,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

