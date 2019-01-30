IG Design Group PLC (IGR) Insider Buys £11,546,468 in Stock

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) insider Paul Elliott Fineman bought 2,084,200 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,546,468 ($15,087,505.55).

IGR stock traded down GBX 27.40 ($0.36) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 534.60 ($6.99). 190,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,307. IG Design Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/ig-design-group-plc-igr-insider-buys-11546468-in-stock.html.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products, design-led giftware, and bags. It also provides partyware products; and home, school, and office products. The company serves large and mid-sized retailers, other manufacturers and wholesalers of greetings products, service merchandisers, and trading companies.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.