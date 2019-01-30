ICOBID Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ICOBID coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ICOBID has a market cap of $11,490.00 and $0.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICOBID has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000493 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,241.40 or 4.37058855 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003535 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICOBID Profile

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. The official website for ICOBID is icobidplatform.net . ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

