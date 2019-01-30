ICICI Bank (IBN) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.95. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 10645600 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBN shares. HSBC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 144,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 92,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

