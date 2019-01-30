Iberiabank Corp Sells 274 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,633,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 891,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,980 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,327. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Iberiabank Corp Sells 274 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/iberiabank-corp-sells-274-shares-of-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.