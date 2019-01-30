Iberiabank Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,504,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,909,000 after purchasing an additional 471,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 926,293 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,352,000 after purchasing an additional 347,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iberiabank Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/iberiabank-corp-sells-1015-shares-of-eastman-chemical-emn.html.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.