Iberiabank Corp Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,814.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,299 shares of company stock worth $63,728,576. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $238.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

