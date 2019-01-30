Iberiabank Corp Invests $643,000 in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Stock

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iberiabank Corp Invests $643,000 in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/iberiabank-corp-invests-643000-in-vaneck-vectors-wide-moat-etf-moat-stock.html.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.