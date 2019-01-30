Iberiabank Corp Buys New Stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Iberiabank Corp owned about 0.11% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $387,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of OBNK opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

