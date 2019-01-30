I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 126,896 Shares

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 126,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $757,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,138 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $54,736.62.

On Thursday, January 17th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,261 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $31,355.56.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 85,283 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $509,139.51.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,722 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $54,054.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 11,700 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,030 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,165.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 31,452 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $172,356.96.

On Friday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 117,616 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $608,074.72.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 123,501 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $639,735.18.

IDSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 23,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,132. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. I.D. Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I.D. Systems stock. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. 22NW LP owned about 0.43% of I.D. Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 126,896 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/i-d-systems-inc-idsy-major-shareholder-cannell-capital-llc-buys-126896-shares.html.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.