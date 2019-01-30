Huntington National Bank Sells 3,274 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $240.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $148,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntington National Bank Sells 3,274 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/huntington-national-bank-sells-3274-shares-of-svb-financial-group-sivb.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.