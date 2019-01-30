Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 17,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 959,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 953,713 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

