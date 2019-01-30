Huntington National Bank Acquires 11,817 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $504,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 736.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 293,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

