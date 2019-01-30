Hudock Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,692,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,562,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,548 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,055,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,437,000 after purchasing an additional 679,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

