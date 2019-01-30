HSBC Raises Wizz Air (WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,470.55 ($45.35).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,095 ($40.44) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 8,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total transaction of £232,762.14 ($304,144.96). Also, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.