HSBC (HSBA) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.50 ($9.11).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 651.40 ($8.51) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In other HSBC news, insider Iain Mackay bought 19,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £125,908.44 ($164,521.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

