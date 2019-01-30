Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bank Of The Ozarks makes up about 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.4% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank Of The Ozarks alerts:

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/horrell-capital-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-bank-of-the-ozarks-inc-ozrk.html.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.