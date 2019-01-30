Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,505,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,119,000 after purchasing an additional 439,293 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,115,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296,372 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 24,195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,488 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,294,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,135 shares during the period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

