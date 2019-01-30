Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,265 Shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 568.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quantenna Communications were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 11,611.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QTNA. Barclays lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Director John Scull sold 195,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $3,411,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,444 shares in the company, valued at $269,034.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,635. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. Quantenna Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/horrell-capital-management-inc-acquires-4265-shares-of-quantenna-communications-inc-qtna.html.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.