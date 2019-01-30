Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,446,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $921,011,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/home-depot-inc-hd-position-reduced-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.