Hologic (HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 2,929,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,438. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

