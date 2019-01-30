HM Capital Management LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hexcel comprises 0.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $119,288.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

