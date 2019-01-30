Hilltop (HTH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.82. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,670,000 after acquiring an additional 204,492 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilltop by 166.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,216,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,454,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

