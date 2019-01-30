Hillenbrand (HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. Hillenbrand updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

NYSE HI traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,627. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

