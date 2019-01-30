Hillenbrand (HI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Shares of HI stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Hillenbrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/hillenbrand-hi-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.