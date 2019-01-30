Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Position Boosted by Signition LP

Signition LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after buying an additional 944,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $17,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after buying an additional 153,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

